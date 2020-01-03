EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EQT by 158.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 455,236 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. 1,342,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. EQT has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

