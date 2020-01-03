Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $453.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and IDEX. Equal has a total market capitalization of $208,735.00 and $453.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

