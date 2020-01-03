Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,523,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,007,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,589,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELS opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

