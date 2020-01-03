Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.06.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,730 shares of company stock worth $9,825,372. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

