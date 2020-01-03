Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) vs. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Financial Review

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Erytech Pharma and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 1 5 0 2.83

Erytech Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.73%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erytech Pharma and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$45.14 million $2.44 2.95 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 61.83 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -3.43

Erytech Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

