Espers One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market cap of $486,629.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

