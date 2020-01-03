Esportbits Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Esportbits has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $18,178.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Esportbits token can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00001288 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. During the last week, Esportbits has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The official message board for Esportbits is esportbits.com/posts.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

