Eterbase Coin Price Tops $0.0015 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $155,131.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Coinlim, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, IDEX, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Escodex and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

