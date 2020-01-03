Eternity Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Eternity has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Eternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $10,718.00 and $255.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,275,038 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org.

Eternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

