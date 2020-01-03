Ether-1 (ETHO) Market Capitalization Hits $207,137.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $207,137.00 and approximately $5,002.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00333225 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013600 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003439 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010241 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,947,505 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

