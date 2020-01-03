Ether-1 Market Cap Hits $201,660.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $201,660.00 and approximately $7,653.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00332740 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003306 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014723 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009837 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,878,374 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

