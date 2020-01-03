Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Cap Hits $22,905.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $22,905.00 and $15,661.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,316 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

