Ether Zero Price Down 24% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $169,952.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01807684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,061,591 coins and its circulating supply is 167,032,178 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

