Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $804.27 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $519.13 million and $804.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00060470 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, BitForex, Coinone and Ovis.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.01806999 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Exrates, HBUS, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinroom, Coinbase Pro, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Bittrex, BitForex, QBTC, Coinut, C-CEX, BigONE, Bithumb, Exmo, BTC Markets, LBank, RightBTC, ChaoEX, Coinhub, Coinone, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Coinnest, CoinBene, ABCC, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, CoinEx, FCoin, CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Liquid, Poloniex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, OKEx, Gate.io, Ovis, Gatehub, Indodax, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Bitfinex, Crex24, Kraken, EXX, Bibox, BCEX, Korbit, Koineks, CPDAX, OKCoin International and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

