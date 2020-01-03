Ethereum Meta Price Up 2,009.3% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 189.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $29.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 2,009.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,726,571,297 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

