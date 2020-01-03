EtherGem Price Tops $0.0027 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $52,398.00 and $4,776.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.