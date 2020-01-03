Etherparty Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238,864.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $238,864.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

