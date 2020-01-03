ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. ETHplode has a total market cap of $55,941.00 and $11.64 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHplode has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode’s total supply is 50,053,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,459,270 tokens. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

