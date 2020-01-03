E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETFC. Barclays upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

