EUNO Market Cap Reaches $196,598.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $196,598.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008172 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,963,839 coins and its circulating supply is 30,469,132 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

