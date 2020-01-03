EUNO Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $198,100.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004938 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,948,170 coins and its circulating supply is 30,453,463 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.