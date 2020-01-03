EURBASE Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,637.00 (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, EURBASE has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $2,637.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EURBASE token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00014777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00049686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00335209 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

