Eva Cash Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $2,998.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.