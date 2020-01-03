Evedo One Day Volume Tops $114,787.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Evedo has a total market cap of $44,570.00 and $114,787.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.05884990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002274 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

