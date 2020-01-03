EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. EvenCoin has a market cap of $258,761.00 and approximately $411,423.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

