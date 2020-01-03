EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $262,681.00 and approximately $379,847.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

