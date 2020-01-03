Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Everex has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $1.21 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Everex has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Huobi, Binance, BX Thailand and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

