EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $342,974.00 and $45.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,144,939 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

