Everipedia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296,523.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Everipedia has a market cap of $7.06 million and $296,523.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, BigONE, DragonEX and OTCBTC. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,554,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,050,282,225 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Upbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.