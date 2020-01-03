EveriToken Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $30,420.00 and approximately $18,338.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, EveriToken has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveriToken alerts:

999 (999) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038804 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000678 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About EveriToken

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 178,960,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,252,111 coins. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EveriToken Coin Trading

EveriToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveriToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveriToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveriToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.