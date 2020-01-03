Everus (EVR) Trading Up 339.3% This Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 74.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. Everus has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $6,169.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everus has traded 339.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,838 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

