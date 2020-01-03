ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,566.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $261,284.00 and approximately $1,566.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.