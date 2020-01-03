ExclusiveCoin Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $274,859.00 and $2,198.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

