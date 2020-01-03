EXMR Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001755 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000678 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.