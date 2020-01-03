Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,226.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Exosis has a market capitalization of $42,309.00 and approximately $25,226.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.03025879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00689644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 484,207 coins and its circulating supply is 319,207 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.