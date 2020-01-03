Exosis (EXO) Reaches Market Cap of $39,416.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $39,416.00 and $30,411.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 483,874 coins and its circulating supply is 318,874 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

