eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.44% of eXp World worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other eXp World news, CAO Alan M. Goldman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $96,424.38. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $61,659.78. Insiders sold a total of 313,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

