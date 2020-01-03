Extended Stay America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAY. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 389.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 67,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

