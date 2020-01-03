EZOOW Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (EZW)

EZOOW (CURRENCY:EZW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, EZOOW has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One EZOOW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Fatbtc. EZOOW has a market capitalization of $15,442.00 and $3.00 worth of EZOOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EZOOW Profile

EZOOW’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,551,907,115 tokens. The official website for EZOOW is www.ezoow.com. The official message board for EZOOW is medium.com/@Ezoow. EZOOW’s official Twitter account is @EzoowToken.

Buying and Selling EZOOW

EZOOW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZOOW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZOOW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EZOOW using one of the exchanges listed above.

