Faceter 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,712.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Faceter has a market capitalization of $443,383.00 and approximately $2,712.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05865996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

