FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $268.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,810. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $193.83 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.80 and its 200 day moving average is $269.47. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

