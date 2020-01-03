Fantasy Sports Market Cap Tops $30,109.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $30,109.00 and $9.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.77 or 0.05929797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.