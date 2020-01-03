Farfetch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,970 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the average daily volume of 741 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 442,430 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,013,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 257,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $128,360,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Farfetch by 26.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,397,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 290,634 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Farfetch by 33.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 147,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

