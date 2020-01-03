FarmaTrust Price Reaches $0.0010 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, FarmaTrust has traded down 74% against the dollar. FarmaTrust has a total market cap of $578,312.00 and approximately $824.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and BitForex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FarmaTrust is farmatrust.io.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

