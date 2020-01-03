Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,324.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

FSLY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,200. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,696,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,659,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,879,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

