Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,458.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $8,458.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 263,112,920 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

