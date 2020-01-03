FedoraCoin (TIPS) Hits Market Cap of $198,742.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $198,742.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00573499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

