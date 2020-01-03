Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0391 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $25.60 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, BitMax, Hotbit and Korbit. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.05881495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,982,224 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Dcoin, Bitrabbit, MXC, Korbit, IDEX, WazirX, BiKi, KuCoin, Bittrex, BitMax, Binance, Coinall, BitAsset, Bitbns, Hotbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.