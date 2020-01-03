FIBOS (FO) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $216,275.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,063,473,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,294,396 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io.

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

