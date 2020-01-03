Financial Comparison: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Drive Shack (OTCMKTS:DS)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CV and Drive Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Drive Shack 0 0 2 0 3.00

Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.36%. Given Drive Shack’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than CV.

Volatility and Risk

CV has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV and Drive Shack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $8.64 million N/A -$9.35 million N/A N/A Drive Shack $314.37 million 0.78 -$38.68 million ($0.43) -8.53

CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack -15.99% -87.07% -7.57%

Summary

Drive Shack beats CV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

